Move by Carlow parish to scrap communion day angers parents

A Carlow parish has scrapped the communion day for children in three schools, sparking anger amongst parents.

The move by Askea parish means that boys and girls could make their communion on any Mass day in May, rather than all together.

According to the Irish Independent, more than 250 people have signed a petition protesting the decision with plans to demonstrate outside mass on October 7.

Parents are arguing that the tradition will die out, while others have praised the move, saying it will remove the pressure of spending money.