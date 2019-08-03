News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mourners injured as car hits pedestrians outside Belfast cemetery

Mourners injured as car hits pedestrians outside Belfast cemetery
By Press Association
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 05:40 PM

Latest: Three people attending a funeral have been injured after a car hit pedestrians outside Belfast City Cemetery.

The scene of the incident on the Whiterock Road in west Belfast remains sealed off as forensic officers examine the area.

A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Police are at the scene of a collision on Whiterock Road.

“It’s understood a vehicle struck a number of people outside the cemetery shortly after midday.”

The statement added: “It’s understood two males have been injured in the collision outside the city cemetery.

“The extent of their injuries is unknown at present.”

One man has been arrested.

Sinn Fein councillor Michael Donnelly was at the scene shortly after the incident.

“I got a call at around 12pm to say that there had been a terrible traffic incident,” he said.

“I’m from the community and went to the scene straight away and it was pure carnage and panic.

“There was a lot of people angry and upset. The PSNI, fire service and ambulance were all there and working frantically on the injured people.

“This is a very serious incident. Three people from our community and from well respected families have been caught up in this.

“There is real sadness and anger in our community.

“We need to make sure that anyone who witnessed it report it to whoever they feel comfortable with. I’m making myself available.

“The important thing is to come forward and make sure the person involved is brought to book. We don’t want to see the person responsible for this back on our streets.

“It’s a double tragedy – people were paying their respects to another well known member of the community who had died and as they were leaving that funeral to go home they were caught up in this carnage.”

A witness, who did not want to be named, said the crash sounded like a bomb exploding.

“I was walking out of the graveyard when I heard a massive bang and saw all the smoke in the air and then saw a car had crashed into the van,” he added.

“The funeral had just ended when it happened and we were walking up to the bar.

“It was really busy at the time.

“The police got there about 30 seconds later and the medics arrived shortly after that and started working on the man who was badly injured.

“The man who was injured was part of the funeral and he had been talking to someone who was in the van when he was hit.”

Earlier (2:07pm): Two injured as car hits pedestrians outside Belfast cemetery

Mourners injured as car hits pedestrians outside Belfast cemetery

Two men have been injured after a car hit pedestrians outside Belfast City Cemetery, police said.

A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Police are at the scene of a collision on Whiterock Road in west Belfast.

“It’s understood a vehicle struck a number of people outside the cemetery shortly after midday.”

The statement added: “It’s understood two males have been injured in the collision outside the city cemetery.

“The extent of their injuries is unknown at present.”

One man has been arrested.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Mental health services will continue to struggle until psychiatric consultant positions increase, TD says

More on this topic

Leo Varadkar taking part in Belfast’s Pride paradeLeo Varadkar taking part in Belfast’s Pride parade

BBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast PrideBBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast Pride

Harland and Wolff workers urge councillors to save ‘iconic’ Belfast shipyardHarland and Wolff workers urge councillors to save ‘iconic’ Belfast shipyard

BBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast PrideBBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast Pride

BelfastTOPIC: Belfast

More in this Section

Food Safety Authority issue recall of bottled water due to arsenic levelsFood Safety Authority issue recall of bottled water due to arsenic levels

Man taken to hospital after Co Cork crashMan taken to hospital after Co Cork crash

Liffey Swim to go ahead despite water quality concernsLiffey Swim to go ahead despite water quality concerns

Number of drivers pulled for speeding doubled as gardaí issue Bank Holiday warningNumber of drivers pulled for speeding doubled as gardaí issue Bank Holiday warning


Lifestyle

From a €48k doll's house to chandeliers and Hollywood legends, we have all the latest from the world of art and antiques.All the latest from the world of art and antiques

Des O’Sullivan previews the August bank holiday weekend auctions in Ballyconneely, Connemara.Go west for paintings, furniture, handbags and even a shotgun

A Shillelagh from the infamous massacre in the quiet Cork village of Ballinhassig in 1845 sold for a hammer price of €5,100 at Fonsie Mealy’s summer auction in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, last week.Ballinhassig massacre shillelagh sells for over €5k

You can view Morgan O'Driscoll's sale online or in person, writes Des O'Sullivan.Contrasting styles of art to suit all budgets

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »