News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mourners gather to pay respects to family of Cameron Blair

Mourners gather to pay respects to family of Cameron Blair
Mourners walking to the Blair home at Tullymurrihy, Ballinascarthy, Co Cork to pay their respects to the late Cameron Blair. Picture Dan Linehan
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 02:58 PM

Mourners gathered at the home of Cameron Blair in Tullymurrihy in Ballinascarthy to pay respects to the student's family today.

Cameron will be laid to rest on Sunday. Bandon Rugby Club and Athletics Club are due to form a guard of honour at the funeral of Cameron, a second-year chemical engineering student, in St Peter's Church in the West Cork town on Sunday.

Cameron will be laid to rest at Kilbeg Cemetery after 2pm funeral service on Sunday. He is survived by his parents Noel and Kathy and his brother Alan.

More on this topic

Teenage boy remanded in custody after being charged with Cameron Blair murderTeenage boy remanded in custody after being charged with Cameron Blair murder

Cork stabbing victim was 'a hero' who was full of 'empathy and compassion', says friend's motherCork stabbing victim was 'a hero' who was full of 'empathy and compassion', says friend's mother

Gardaí investigating Cameron Blair's death trawl through 200 hours of CCTV as they make first arrestGardaí investigating Cameron Blair's death trawl through 200 hours of CCTV as they make first arrest

Teenager arrested in connection with Cameron Blair death Teenager arrested in connection with Cameron Blair death


TOPIC: Cameron Blair

More in this Section

Cork gardaí seize cash and drugs in separate raidsCork gardaí seize cash and drugs in separate raids

HSE: Coronavirus outbreak an 'emerging, rapidly evolving situation'HSE: Coronavirus outbreak an 'emerging, rapidly evolving situation'

Alcoholic father gets suspended sentence for leaving daughters in guesthouse to go drinking and hitting one of themAlcoholic father gets suspended sentence for leaving daughters in guesthouse to go drinking and hitting one of them

'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »