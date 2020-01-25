Mourners gather to pay respects to family of Cameron Blair

Mourners gathered at the home of Cameron Blair in Tullymurrihy in Ballinascarthy to pay respects to the student's family today.

Cameron will be laid to rest on Sunday. Bandon Rugby Club and Athletics Club are due to form a guard of honour at the funeral of Cameron, a second-year chemical engineering student, in St Peter's Church in the West Cork town on Sunday.

Cameron will be laid to rest at Kilbeg Cemetery after 2pm funeral service on Sunday. He is survived by his parents Noel and Kathy and his brother Alan.