Mountain rescue volunteers called to four separate incidents in Dublin and Wicklow mountains

Sunday, October 21, 2018 - 09:47 PM

Mountain rescue volunteers were called to four separate incidents yesterday as good weather encouraged hikers and climbers into the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.

The alerts included a hillwalker who collapsed while climbing Lugnaquilla, a mountain biker who suffered an injury at Ticknock, a climber who fell 30 metres at Glendalough and a paraglider who sustained multiple injuries on the Great Sugar Loaf.

Teams from Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue and the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue Team responded along with Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and two Coast Guard helicopters.

A volunteer spokesperson later said that while days like these are rare, they show the importance of co-operation between voluntary and statutory emergency services.


- Digital Desk


