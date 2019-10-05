Mountain rescue volunteer airlifted to safety after fall during training exercise

A mountain rescue volunteer has been airlifted to safety after he was injured in a fall during a training exercise in Co Clare this morning.

The man, understood to be in his 40s, fell about 3 metres after experiencing a mechanical issue with his climbing equipment.

The accident happened at around 11.45am while a number of volunteer groups, believed to be members of Mountain Rescue Ireland, were participating in a training course in the area.

Fellow climbers quickly went to the man’s aid while others raised the alarm.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry mounted a multi-agency rescue operation.

The area where the accident occurred was on the ocean side of the R447 Wild Atlantic Way at Ailladee between Doolin and Fanore. The limestone landscape is tiered towards the sea and comprises a range of cliff and rock walls of varying heights. The area is not accessible by land vehicles.

Volunteers from the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard were first to arrive at the scene quickly following by National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics and Gardaí. The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter was also tasked to assist in the operation.

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon.

NAS paramedics, including a specially trained advanced paramedic, assessed and treated the casualty at the scene before he was winched on board the Rescue 115 helicopter and transported to Shannon Airport from where he was taken by road ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

The area where the incident occurred is popular with climbing enthusiasts and has seen a number of accidents in recent years.

The location is also frequently used by the Irish Coast Guard, Defence Forces and Mountain Rescue groups for training exercises.