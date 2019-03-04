Motorists warned to take care on the road as weather warning still in place

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads this morning with a risk of snow and ice in parts of the country.

Met Eireann has a status yellow warning in place for all counties until 8am.

Temperatures dropped below freezing in some areas last night with frost, ice and lying snow affecting some areas.

Last night, emergency services were called to a collision on the M8 between Junction 3 and 4 Northbound.

Motorists were warned to take particular care on the M4, M7, and M8, and to exercise caution and reduce speed.

Icy conditions this morning around parts of Leinster and Tipperary; snow or slush may also linger on higher ground. Caution advised.