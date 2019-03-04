NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Motorists warned to take care on 'icy' roads after Storm Freya

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 08:10 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Update: Snow and ice are causing hazardous conditions for drivers across the country this morning.

Storm Freya has brought frost and freezing temperatures to some parts overnight.

Motorists are being advised to leave more time for their journey and slow down on the roads - many of which are icy.

The AA's Anne-Marie Donnellan says parts of Leinster are worst affected:

"Many routes will have frozen over again last night with icy conditions particularly in Carlow, Portlaois, Tullamore, Mullingar, Thurles and Wicklow but hte worst definitely around Kildare and Meath, similar ot yesterday," she said.

Earlier: Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads this morning with a risk of snow and ice in parts of the country.

Met Eireann has a status yellow warning in place for all counties until 8am.

Temperatures dropped below freezing in some areas last night with frost, ice and lying snow affecting some areas.

Last night, emergency services were called to a collision on the M8 between Junction 3 and 4 Northbound.

Motorists were warned to take particular care on the M4, M7, and M8, and to exercise caution and reduce speed.

