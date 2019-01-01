Motorists urged to check car batteries after festive period

Motorists are being urged to check their car batteries before returning to work amid a warning that they could be flat after the festive period.

Due to lack of use over the break, the output of batteries may have dropped, especially for older batteries, which means that they don't have the power to turn on the engine,

If your car has been left sitting idle or has done mostly short, stop-start journeys, the battery’s charge will likely be depleted, Noel Gibbons, Road Safety Officer at Mayo County Council, advised.

“Ideally, trickle charge the battery or, if possible, take it out before you head back to work for at least half an hour to boost the battery," he said.

January 2 is predicted to be one of the busiest days for breakdown recovery in 2019 due to a surge in flat batteries.

Here are five tips for taking care of your car battery:

Switch everything off at the end of your journey: lights, heater, fan, radio, heated rear windscreen

Pull everything out of the 12v power sockets (such as sat navs, in-car DVDs, smartphone chargers)

Take a look at the battery connections: make sure they’re tight and free from corrosion

Batteries wear out: if it’s more than four years old, get it tested and budget for a new one

Give the battery and easy time on cold mornings: park your car in a garage if possible