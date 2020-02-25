News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Motorists urged to be cautious as snow and ice warning in place for entire country

Motorists urged to be cautious as snow and ice warning in place for entire country
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 06:49 AM

A status yellow warning for snow and ice is currently in place for the entire country.

Met Éireann says we can expect "wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet" that "will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches".

They added that "some snow accumulations will also occur".

The warning is in place until 9am tomorrow.

Claire Meehan from AA Roadwatch advised motorists to be cautious.

She said: "Widespread showers of hail, sleet and possibly snow will cause quite icy road conditions.

"So just remember it takes much longer to stop a vehicle when roads are icy.

"Reduce your speed and keep further back from whoever is in front of you.

"You can also avoid any harsh acceleration or braking, and allow time to fully de-ice your vehicle before setting out."

Meanwhile, there is a status yellow wind warning currently in place for Clare and Kerry.

It is in place until 11pm this evening.

Met Éireann said northwest winds strengthen through the day.

There will be mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h.

READ MORE

Mary Lou McDonald reveals gardaí aware of threats made against her

More on this topic

Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrowSnow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

Kevin Boxer Moran: Emergency scheme for farmers needed following Shannon flooding Kevin Boxer Moran: Emergency scheme for farmers needed following Shannon flooding

Hail, sleet and snow possible this weekend as three weather warnings issuedHail, sleet and snow possible this weekend as three weather warnings issued

Wind and rain warnings remain in place for seven countiesWind and rain warnings remain in place for seven counties


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Taoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rainTaoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rain

Gardaí searching for girl, 17, missing from CorkGardaí searching for girl, 17, missing from Cork

Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrowSnow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

Carer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it backCarer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it back


Lifestyle

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new. In fact, on the dating apps I signed up to, I’ve had an overwhelming number of replies — but only from sexually enthusiastic younger men.Sex File: Dating a younger man is socially acceptable

Their paths first crossed in the classroom 13 years ago for childhood sweethearts Emma Murphy and Kevin Leahy.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love started in the classroom for childhood sweethearts

“This podcast features something never previously heard — anywhere, from anyone — the confession tape of an Irish serial killer.'Podcast Corner: Chilling story of an Irish serial killer

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »