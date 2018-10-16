Home»Breaking News»ireland

Motorists to deal with changing speed limits on M50 to increase traffic flow

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 06:55 AM

Motorists on the M50 in Dublin will soon be encouraged to drive slower to move faster.

New measures to tackle traffic congestion on the motorway will be introduced next year.

The legislation to allow Gardaí to enforce the lower speed limits on the M50 is being planned by the Department of Transport.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the variable speed limits between 60 and 80 kilometres an hour would be introduced to improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of incidents

The Irish Times reports the new system would allow "speed limits to be changed throughout the day" depending on how busy the road is.


KEYWORDS

M50traffictravel

More in this Section

Gardaí question three man and teenager in connection with Jamie Tighe Ennis murder

Poll shows voters split between General Election and maintaining current govt

Simon Coveney to meet Barnier over Brexit negotiations

Fears of Brexit border impasse grow as no-deal 'more likely than ever'


Breaking Stories

Meet the A-listers of Zeminar 2018

Impressive double act kicks off Wexford Festival Opera

Boyhood dream becomes a reality for filmmaker George Morrison

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »