Motorists rescued from cars in Galway as Storm Elsa batters the west coast

The Port of Galway last night. Pic via Twitter
By Press Association
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 06:35 AM

Parts of the west coast of Ireland have taken a battering by Storm Elsa.

Fire crews have been rescuing motorists left trapped in their cars on the prom in Salthill, Co. Galway, after winds from Storm Elsa caused severe flooding in the area.

High tide in the city was at around 10.10pm and coupled with onshore winds of up to 80 kilometres an hour, a large sea surge has flooded Salthill, the city’s Latin Quarter and the docks.

Specially trained Swift Water Rescue Technicians (SRTs) attached to Galway City Fire and Rescue Service helped evacuate people left trapped in their vehicles by rising flood waters.

Galway City Civil Defence volunteers attended the scene along with the primary emergency services.

Galway County Council has confirmed that its Crisis Management Team of GCC, Galway Fire and Rescue Service and Gardaí are currently on site in Salthill. Their advice to the public is “not to venture out.”

National Ambulance Service resources have also been mobilised to the area however there are no reports of injuries.

Social media footage captured cars being swamped with water as waves pounded the area during high tide.

Sameh Mohamed, a Galway resident who was caught in the storms, said some of the owners of the vehicles rushed to retrieve them, but said some “are just stuck now”.

Some of the owners had apparently been in the nearby cinema when the waves started overtopping.

The area was closed off by the authorities when the flooding started.

Galway County Council warned residents to “stay indoors”.

“Do not venture outdoors unless absolutely necessary,” the council tweeted.

“Crisis Management Team of GCC, Fire Service and Gardai on site.

“Advice is not to venture out. Wind and rain making Salthill area and along coasts treacherous. Trees and debris on many roads. Stay safe!”

Met Eireann issued an orange wind warning last night for counties Galway and Mayo, with gusts of up to 120km/h forecast.

The severity of storm had not been anticipated. The orange warning was issued only an hour before it came into effect.

The forecaster had earlier issued an orange warning for County Cork, which passed at 9pm.

The rest of Ireland is covered by a yellow wind warning until Thursday morning.

