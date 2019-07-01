News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Motorists overpaying tolls by thousands every year

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 01, 2019 - 01:13 PM

Toll companies are being urged to donate overpayments to charity.

It comes as figures show motorists are overpaying tolls on Ireland’s motorways by thousands of euro every year.

Dublin's Eastlink Bridge also known as the Tom Clarke Bridge has accumulated over €46,000 worth of toll overpayments since 2016.

Meanwhile, last year alone, Dublin Port Tunnel says it collected €36,000 in overpaid tolls from motorists.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy is calling on toll companies to donate the excess money to charity.

She says the surplus money that motorway operators accumulate is not income they have earned and should be re-distributed.

"They should acknowledge that it is not earned income and that it should be set aside for charitable purposes," said Ms Murphy.

"They should themselves look at a way of doing this either individually or collaboratively."

While she acknowledges that the companies are not obliged to donate the money, Deputy Murphy said: "It's money that the public put in because they didn't have the right change when they went to the toll booth.

"I think it's a reasonable call to make that they contribute that excess back into the community."

There are 10 separate toll schemes across the country, and Deputy Murphy believes they should follow in the footsteps of Dublin Bus, who give their fare overpayments to charities and community organisations.

