Motorists 'doing doughnuts' a problem in west Cork, court told

File image
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 04:12 PM

A Judge has been told that motorists "doing doughnuts" is a particular problem in west Cork after an incident detected by gardaí in which three cars were pulling stunts on the main street of a village.

The case involved a man facing an initial charge of dangerous driving arising out of an incident in Drinagh on March 16 last.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that gardaí on patrol arrived at the main street in the village where a number of drivers were doing doughnuts in the middle of the road, observed by a large crowd.

Sgt Kelly said that on the gardai's arrival two of the cars sped away and a third reversed but stayed at the scene. Gardaí spoke with the driver, who was Barry McIntyre, 21, of Kingsland, Ballinhassig in Co Cork. He was then arrested for dangerous driving.

The court heard that there was a set of other wheels and a two-way radio, among other items, found in a search of the car.

The judge was told that Mr McIntyre had been stopped for a similar incident in the past and had also been warned about non-conforming number plates in the past. when detected in Drinagh in March the plates were again non-conforming.

Mr McIntyre's solicitor, Colette McCarthy, said her client was an apprentice in refrigeration and airconditioning and that he was meeting the case but seeking to avoid a disqualification from driving.

"He was the lackey left behind in relation to this driving," she said. "I think this was something that had been planned.

This is going on all over the country and it is a definite problem in west Cork.

Gardaí said they did wish to proceed with a prosecution for dangerous driving but the Judge convicted Mr McIntyre of careless driving, fining him €1,000, also convicting him for the non-conforming plates, with another fine of €500.

However, he said while it was at "the high end of careless driving" and "exhibition driving", Mr McIntyre would receive a disqualification.

