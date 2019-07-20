Motorists asked to avoid Farranfore due to burst water main

One of the busiest tourist routes in Co Kerry is down to one lane due to a burst water pipe.

Kerry County Council says the N22 Tralee-Killarney Road at Farranfore is completely flooded and the roadway has been severely damaged due to a burst water main.

The Council and local gardaí have been in Farranfore for a number of hours at this stage and have reduced the traffic flow to one lane and put diversions in place.

The burst water main has caused severe damage to the road structure.

It's expected the road will be down to one lane for several hours, so significant delays to traffic are likely in Farranfore.

Those travelling to Kerry Airport are advised to approach from the Castleisland side if possible, otherwise, allow extra time for delays.

Council staff are currently dealing with a significant break in the water mains in Farranfore village. One way traffic system and diversions in place. Expect delays @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/ACNHfF7nGp July 20, 2019