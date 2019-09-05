News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Motorist to face charges after teen's death in New Year's Eve tragedy

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 03:06 PM

A motorist is facing prosecution following the death of a teenager after she was knocked down in Cork on New Year's Eve, it has emerged.

Róisín Mae O’Donovan, 16, from Ivy Circle, Muskerry Estate in Ballincollig, Co Cork, suffered fatal injuries after she was hit by a car as she crossed the town’s main street close to her home at around 7.45pm on New Year’s Eve last.

She was rushed by ambulance in critical condition to Cork University Hospital where she was pronounced dead the following day. Cork City Coroner's Court was told today that gardai who investigated the incident forwarded a file on the case to the DPP.

Sgt Fergus Twomey told city coroner, Philip Comyn, that the DPP has now directed that a prosecution be taken against an individual arising out of the teenager’s death. Mr Comyn agreed to a garda application to adjourn the inquest pending the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster previously told the coroner’s court that the young girl died from a brain injury following a road traffic collision. Roisin had celebrated her 16th birthday just days before her death.

