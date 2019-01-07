NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Motorist jailed after being caught with no insurance for 11th time

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 07:33 PM
By Liam Heylin

A Cork motorist was jailed for five months and banned from driving for 10 years after she was caught driving without insurance for the 11th time.

Laura O’Donoghue, aged 34, of 132 Comeragh Park, The Glen, pleaded guilty to a total of five counts of driving without insurance at Cork District Court.

Ms O’Donoghue also admitted multiple counts of having no driving licence and a number of counts of having no car tax and other driving-related charges.

Sgt Annmarie Twomey said the accused had six previous convictions for driving without insurance before today.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that, with the accused now facing her 11th conviction for driving without insurance, he had to impose a jail term.

“She now has 11 no insurance convictions,” said Judge Kelleher.

“I gave her suspended sentences in the past and I have to say I was wrong to do so.

“She did not learn from it.

“I have no choice now but to impose a custodial sentence.

“The only thing left is a custodial sentence.”

The judge imposed a number of concurrent five-month jail terms for the offences of driving without insurance and one for carrying a child without a seatbelt.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, produced a letter from the defendant’s doctor stating that she had experienced anxiety.

Mr Collins-Daly told the court that Ms O’Donoghue had gone through a very tough time losing a number of friends and family members in tragic circumstances.

The solicitor said his client had also suffered a severe injury as a result of an assault.

Mr Collins-Daly did accept that none of this could excuse her driving offences.

However, he said Ms O’Donoghue’s life had been particularly difficult.

The judge set bail in the event of an appeal at €500 cash and an independent surety of €500.


