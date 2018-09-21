Motorist grabbed worker by the throat, court hears

By Liam Heylin

A motorist using the Merchants Quay car park in Cork City caught a member of staff by the throat, video-recorded him and threatened to knock him out.

Yesterday, Maciej Bugno, whose address on the summonses was a flat at 17 Grattan Hill, Cork, admitted assaulting Brian Conlon at Merchants Quay Car Park on June 8, 2015, and engaging in threatening behaviour on that occasion.

Inspector John Deasy said on that date, Garda Emma Henebery arrived at Merchants Quay Car Park to a very irate customer, namely Maciej Bugno, who was shouting about being told he had to leave the car park as he had been barred from there before.

Garda Henebery had to ask him to refrain from such an aggressive attitude on several occasions.

Staff members of the car park alleged that on June 1, 2015, Mr Bugno had been barred because of an incident on that date.

“On June 8, 2015, he came back to the car park and was asked to leave as he was barred. A dispute ensued between him and the staff members. Mr Conlon alleged that Mr Bugno had been very aggressive and had tried to record him on his mobile phone during the incident.

“He alleged that Mr Bugno caught him by the throat and pushed him back. Richard Carroll (another member of staff) confirmed that he observed Mr Bugno catch Mr Conlon by the throat and added that Mr Bugno threatened to knock Mr Conlon out.”

Maire O’Sullivan, defence solicitor, made a preliminary argument about service of summonses in the case and delay in the matter but when Judge Con O’Leary did not find in favour of that application the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges.

Because one of the counts is for assault, sentencing will not proceed until the injured party is given the opportunity to prepare a victim impact statement.