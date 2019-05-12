NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Motorist flips car after caught speeding at 133km/h

Photos: An Garda Síochána/Twitter
By Marita Moloney
Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 10:09 AM

A man was arrested for dangerous driving after his car flipped on the N7 in Co Kildare.

Gardaí in Naas had detected the motorist travelling at 133km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The driver failed to stop for the garda car.

He then crashed the car at a roundabout at Junction 8 after overtaking on the hard shoulder.

The man was not injured in the incident and no one else on the road was harmed.

The driver did not have a licence, motor insurance or NCT and the car was not taxed.

Gardaí then arrested the man for dangerous driving.

