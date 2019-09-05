News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Motorist fined after road rage incident at Cork shopping centre

File photo of Wilton Shopping Centre
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 05:51 PM

A motorist who got into a dispute on the road with another man at a shopping centre denied deliberately driving at him and claimed that he intended to put his automatic car into reverse but it went forward instead.

Martin Goulding of 5 Ferney Road, Carrigaline, County Cork, was fined €200 for careless driving and another €200 for assaulting Alan Coughlan at Wilton shopping centre.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the fines at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the injured party alleged that the defendant drove his car at him but stopped at the last moment. Mr Coughlan said he lost his balance as he braced himself for impact and fell on to the bonnet, scratching his elbow.

Goulding, 58, brought €750 compensation to court for the injured party.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that the prosecution case was that the injured party was driving past the junction and the defendant was coming from the shopping centre and there was a difference of opinion. Michael Quinlan solicitor said both parties did some gesticulating at each other.

Sgt Kelleher said the defendant reached through the window of the other man’s car and started throwing punches. The injured party was later standing outside taking pictures of the defendant’s car which came towards him and stopped at the last moment.

Mr Quinlan said the defendant meant to put the car into reverse but in what was a stressful situation he put it into drive by mistake.

