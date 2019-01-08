Motorist convicted in ‘slamming on brakes’ collision

A motorist and three passengers all complained of injuries and were taken to hospital after she slammed on the brakes “without explanation”, resulting in a minor collision with a pizza delivery man behind her.

Garda Bryan Murphy testified that the delivery man, Jacek Czochara, aged 43, from Highfield Court, Ballincollig, Co Cork, told him: “She stopped suddenly in front of her, resulting in a minor collision.”

Nora Faulkner, aged 26, from Bay 3, Kilmurray View, Castletroy, Limerick, testified there was a car slowing down in front of her, which was why she pressed the brakes and her car came to a stop.

Solicitors Kevin Hegarty and Simon Kelly, for Faulkner and Czochara respectively, said they would have been happy to leave the case to civil remedy rather than prosecutions of both drivers for careless driving. Judge John King said: “I am sure you would.” He then asked if there was litigation arising out of the incident. Mr Kelly replied: “There is loads of litigation.”

Judge King said at the end of the case at Cork District Court that a driver had to be in position to stop and that there was evidence to convict Czochara for careless driving. He was convicted and fined €300.

Regarding Ms Faulkner he said: “She stopped suddenly without explanation, she is also convicted of careless driving.”

She was also fined €300.

The pizza delivery man had a dash-cam on his car which showed the car in front stopping suddenly on Western Rd near the main gates of UCC and the collision occurring at 1.30am on May 10, 2017.

Garda Murphy said multiple ambulances had to be called to the scene to take Faulkner, her husband, John Harty, and her two nephews, Arthur McDonagh and Martin McDonagh — both aged around 20 and from Corcoran’s Quay, Blackpool, Cork — to hospital.

Faulkner was eight weeks pregnant and concerned about her baby. It was established at the CMUH that there was no problem in that regard.

All three men in the car complained of neck and back pain.

READ MORE: Man jailed over theft of demonstration phone

Simon Kelly put it to Martin McDonagh that, as an international boxer, he would be used to bangs and that this was a minor collision as shown by the dash-cam footage. Mr McDonagh said: “The bang was a lot harder than it looked on the camera. I got a very bad fright. I hurt my neck and my back.

“I boxed numerous times for my country… My back got very stiff. I could not train for three or four —maybe five — months. I got numerous painkillers.”

Faulkner and her two nephews all claimed that the pizza delivery man came around to the driver’s side of the car and shouted: “Are you fucking drunk or what?”

In the course of evidence, Garda Murphy expressed the opinion that Czochara did not have an opportunity to stop because of the sudden way in which Faulkner’s car stopped in front of him.