Motorist caught travelling at 200km per hour on M50

More then 300 motorists have been caught by Gardaí for breaking the speed limit on National Slow Down Day, while one driver was caught driving at 200km per hour.

As of Friday afternoon, Gardaí and GoSafe have checked the speed of 44,105 vehicles with 349 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

One driver was detected travelling at 202km on the M50 on Friday morning.

National Slow Down Day Motorist detected travelling at 202km on the M50 this morning now faces a hefty fine and possible disqualification from driving. Excessive speed contributes to serious injuries and fatalities. #SlowDownSaveLives pic.twitter.com/bjmiZqgydS — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 22, 2020

National Slow Down Day Roads Policing Terenure conducted a speed checkpoint on Firhouse Road when they stopped a truck driving 73km in a 50km zone. FCN to be issued. #SlowDownSavesLives pic.twitter.com/0Rt4jC5V1L — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 22, 2020

Other notable speeds include:

– 99km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

– 128km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N4 at Clongawny, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

– 124km/h in a 100km/h zone on the M50 near Finglas in Dublin.

– 124km/h in a 80km/h zone on the M50 near Finglas in Dublin.

– 121km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N11 at Kilmurry North, Kilmacanoge, Co Wicklow.

A Garda spokesman said Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority would continue to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and urge motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limits.

The spokesman said the levels of speed have increased on the roads during the pandemic, despite less traffic being on the roads due to lockdown.