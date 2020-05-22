News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Motorist caught travelling at 200km per hour on M50

By Press Association
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 03:07 PM

More then 300 motorists have been caught by Gardaí for breaking the speed limit on National Slow Down Day, while one driver was caught driving at 200km per hour.

As of Friday afternoon, Gardaí and GoSafe have checked the speed of 44,105 vehicles with 349 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

One driver was detected travelling at 202km on the M50 on Friday morning.

Other notable speeds include:

–  99km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

– 128km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N4 at Clongawny, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

– 124km/h in a 100km/h zone on the M50 near Finglas in Dublin.

– 124km/h in a 80km/h zone on the M50 near Finglas in Dublin.

– 121km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N11 at Kilmurry North, Kilmacanoge, Co Wicklow.

A Garda spokesman said Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority would continue to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and urge motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limits.

The spokesman said the levels of speed have increased on the roads during the pandemic, despite less traffic being on the roads due to lockdown.

