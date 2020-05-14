Motorist, 74,  admits charges related to hit and run in which Cork consultant died

A 74-year-old motorist was arrested yesterday and charged with four hit and run counts arising out of a road traffic collision resulting in the death of consultant psychiatrist Dr Martin Lawlor in December 2018.

Detective Garda Bríd Norris of Togher garda station arrested Denis McSweeney, of 206 Pouaduff Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court on four charges.

He replied ‘guilty’ to the first two charges when arrested charged and cautioned and made no reply to the third and fourth counts.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment. Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the accused was prepared to sign pleas of guilty to all four charges.

He admitted all four charges related to hit and run, namely failing to give appropriate information to gardaí, failing to keep the vehicle at or near the occurrence, failing to report an occurrence and failing to stop his vehicle after an occurrence.

All four charges refer to the death of the 49-year-old psychiatrist. For instance, the first charge states that on December 15, 2018, at Kinsale Road, Cork, being the driver of a vehicle, with a 151 registration, which was involved in the occurrence of a road traffic collision that resulted in the death of Martin Lawlor, did fail to give on demand appropriate information to An Garda Síochána.

The deceased was a consultant psychiatrist at Carrig Mór psychiatric intensive care unit at Shanakiel, Cork.

Judge Olann Kelleher returned the case against Denis McSweeney to Cork Circuit Criminal Court today (Friday). There was no garda objection to the defendant being released on bail until them.

Mr Buttimer was appointed to represent the pensioner on free legal aid.

Last year at the Coroner’s Court, Inspector Ronan Kennelly told the inquest into the death of the father of three that gardaí had compiled a detailed file on the hit-and-run. Det Garda Brid Norris testified at the inquest that Dr Lawlor was walking up the Airport Road in Cork after 5am on December 15, 2018, when he was hit by a car.

Gardaí received a phone call at 5.41am on that date to report that there was a body on the Airport Road between Forge Hill and the entrance to the airport and gardaí responded immediately.

Cork courthouse on Washington Street

Garda Jeremy O’Leary arrived at the scene at 5.45am and found the body of a man and he found a wallet containing a driving licence which confirmed he was Dr Martin Lawlor, with an address at Claramore, Millstreet, Co Cork. Dr Lawlor was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination found that Dr Lawlor had suffered multiple catastrophic injuries which would have proved instantly fatal.

A native of Tralee in Co Kerry, Dr Lawlor worked in Cork with HSE South and had been director of the Centre for Recovery and Social Inclusion (CRSI) in Cork since 2006 and the programme lead on the State of Mind Ireland project.

Dr Lawlor and his wife, Helen, who is a native of Millstreet, Co Cork, lived in Manchester with their three children, and it is understood he was due to catch a flight from Cork back to the UK early on the morning of December 15.