Motorcyclist thrown from bike after crashing into car and house, court hears

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 05:39 PM

A motorcyclist who first hit a car, then crashed into a house and was then thrown from his vehicle fled the scene when told gardaí were on the way.

The incident occurred on September 29 last in Dunmanway in West Cork when Liam Knowles, 23, emerged from behind a car that was indicating right to turn into apartments, and collided with the vehicle.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Clonakilty District Court that Mr Knowles then continued on his bike and collided with a house, breaking a window.

He then went on and was thrown from the bike, but was uninjured and then left the scene when told gardaí had been called.

Sgt Kelly said that a public service vehicle inspector was able to trace the vehicle and that on October 31 last Mr Knowles, of Reenacaheragh, Tarelton near Macroom in Co Cork, voluntarily attended Dunmanway Garda Station where he made full admissions.

He said he would produce documentation at Macroom Garda Station but failed to do so, although he did provide €80 in compensation to the owner of the house where the window was broken. He had pleaded guilty to the charges in court.

Judge McNulty heard Mr Knowles had 17 previous convictions including one for a hit-and-run.

At an earlier court sitting, a probation report had been requested and Mr Knowles's solicitor, Eamonn Fleming, said his client would be able to carry out community service.

"He could have killed himself as a result of what he did," Mr Fleming said.

The court heard that Mr Knowles has the prospect of full-time work in metal fabrication and Judge McNulty agreed to adjourn the matter of penalty for two weeks for an update, outlining how a five-month prison sentence is being considered.

