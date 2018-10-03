Home»Breaking News»ireland

Motorcyclist suffered fatal head injuries in collision with bus, inquest hears

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 05:20 PM

Louise Roseingrave

A motorcyclist was travelling fast, with dark clothes and no reflectors when he struck a Dublin Bus and died as a result of his injuries.

Lucas Lapa Sanchez, a 25-year-old Brazilian living at Cremore Heights in Dublin 11, suffered multiple injuries in the collision at the entrance to the Broadstone Bus Depot on Constitution Hill in Phibsboro, Co Dublin.

The Dublin Bus driver was travelling south and turning to the right to enter the depot when the accident happened at 1.05am on October 21 2015. The motorcyclist was travelling in the opposite direction, an inquest into his death heard.

Dublin Bus driver Barry Kennedy was driving a ‘ghost bus’ - a vehicle not in public use - when he struck the motorcyclist as he manoeuvred the bus across the junction.

“I was coming down towards the yellow box, indicating. When I was moving the bus into the depot he was not there, I did not see him at all. I heard a loud bang. I stopped the bus and walked in front and saw a helmet,” Mr Kennedy said.

Garda Earnest Pimlott of the Bridewell Garda Station was on patrol in the area.

“I saw the bus turning right and dragging an object in front of it,” he said. At the scene, he met Barry Kennedy with his hands on his head.

The injured man was wedged under the front of the bus.

“The bus driver raised the chassis so he was clear. I kept talking to him and told him help was on the way. He had a very faint pulse,” Gda Pimlott said.

Mr Sanchez was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he died on October 28 2015. A post-mortem gave the cause of death as cerebral contusion and multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

Forensic Collision Investigator Sergeant Paul Kearney used CCTV footage to calculate the speed of the motorcycle at approximately 60kmph, while the bus was travelling at 24kmph.

Mr Sanchez was wearing dark clothes with no reflectors, the court heard.

“The bus driver didn’t see the motorist,” investigating Garda Brendan Reville told the court. The bus driver was charged with careless driving causing death and found not guilty by a jury at the Circuit Court on May 8 last.

The layout of the road has been changed since the fatal collision. Luas works provided an opportunity to change the layout and add traffic lights to facilitate drivers entering the Broadstone Depot.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death and endorsed the alterations to the layout of the junction.

Solicitor for Dublin Bus Gerard O’Herlihy extended his sympathies to Mr Sanchez’ family who were not present but will have access to a court recording if required.


