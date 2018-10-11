Home»Breaking News»ireland

Motorcyclist killed in Co Armagh crash

Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 08:28 AM

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Armagh.

The man, in his 20s, died following a collision with a white Ford Focus car in Portadown.

The incident was reported just before 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for witnesses.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would especially like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Dobbin Road around the time of the crash and who may have captured dashcam footage.

Please call 101, quoting reference number 1430 10/10/18.- Press Association


KEYWORDS

crashPortadownUlster

