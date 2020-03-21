Motorcyclist killed following Co Down crash

A motorcyclist has been killed following a crash in Co Down.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Belfast Road in Bangor just after 5:30pm yesterday.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Meanwhile, five people have died on the Republic's roads in the past 72 hours.

The Road Safety Authority is reminding drivers to slow down and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

The latest fatality was a teenage girl who was hit by a jeep in Co Offaly yesterday evening.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority said it has been an "appalling week."

He said: "We just want to remind people of the dangers, a total of 17 people altogether have lost their lives in the month of March.

"That compares to 11 [in March] last year. To date, we have lost 46 people on the roads, that's up 11 compared to last year."