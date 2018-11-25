Motorcyclist dies in Meath crash

A man has died following a crash between two motorbikes and a 4x4 in Co Meath.

The collision happened on the Johnstown to Edenderry Rd at 1.30pm today.

Two male motorcyclists were seriously injured in the collision and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Navan hospital.

The second motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone with information to contact them at Trim Garda station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Digital Desk