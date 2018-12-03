NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run in Kildare

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 02:40 PM

A man has died in a hit-and-run in Co. Kildare this morning.

A motorcyclist was hit from behind by a car on Main Street in Kill at 7.45am. He was travelling from Dublin towards Johnstown.

The car did not stop and headed in the direction of Johnstown, Co. Kildare.

The collision happened beside two bus stops on bus route 126 and officers are appealing for people waiting for the bus who might have witnessed the collision to contact them.

They are asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

accidentroadtrafficKildare

Related Articles

Man 'extremely lucky' after car hits tree in Limerick city

Pedestrian struck by lorry in Tipperary road accident dies

Man, 80, dies after tractor hits ditch in Leitrim

Man, 34, due in court over fatal Monaghan crash

More in this Section

Teenager arrested in connection with Derry murder released on bail

Gardaí 'very concerned' for safety of woman missing from Kerry

Candlelight vigil held in memory of Ballymurphy Massacre victims

780,000 people living in poverty in Ireland, report finds


Lifestyle

Neon dreams and meme clothing: These are the 10 biggest fashion trends from 2018

A lesson on Christmas cards - the best season’s greeting of all...

69-year-old marathon runner: ‘I’ll just keep going. Sure why not?’

From eyebrows to phone battery life... and alphabet of questions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »