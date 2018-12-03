Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run in Kildare

A man has died in a hit-and-run in Co. Kildare this morning.

A motorcyclist was hit from behind by a car on Main Street in Kill at 7.45am. He was travelling from Dublin towards Johnstown.

The car did not stop and headed in the direction of Johnstown, Co. Kildare.

The collision happened beside two bus stops on bus route 126 and officers are appealing for people waiting for the bus who might have witnessed the collision to contact them.

They are asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

