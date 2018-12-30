Motorcyclist dies in accident involving two motorbikes and car

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with another motorcyclist and a car in Co. Limerick today.

The accident happened on the N69 between Glinn and Tarbert at around 12.40pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, collided with a car and another motorcyclist in his 20s. The man in his 50s died at the scene while the motorcyclist in his 20s was taken to Limerick University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car involved escaped injury. The road has been closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact them in Newcastlewest on 069 20650.