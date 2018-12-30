NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Motorcyclist dies in accident involving two motorbikes and car

Sunday, December 30, 2018 - 03:40 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with another motorcyclist and a car in Co. Limerick today.

The accident happened on the N69 between Glinn and Tarbert at around 12.40pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, collided with a car and another motorcyclist in his 20s. The man in his 50s died at the scene while the motorcyclist in his 20s was taken to Limerick University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man killed in crash on outskirts of Cork city

The driver of the car involved escaped injury. The road has been closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact them in Newcastlewest on 069 20650.


KEYWORDS

accidentLimerick

Related Articles

Two women and baby killed in Iceland bridge crash

Man, 31, killed after car hits tree in Co Laois

Man, 24, dies in Co Meath collision

'A champion of mental health': Tributes paid to father-of-three killed in Cork hit-and-run

More in this Section

Over 400 drivers caught speeding in four days

Mother and child injured in burglary at Co Meath home

Tonight's Lotto numbers are in...

Carraountoohil walker owes rescue to cente in Houston


Lifestyle

My teenage daughter wants her breasts enlarged surgically. What should I say?

Opinion: Emma Stone has called turning 30 ‘bittersweet’ – this is why it’s actually great

What is lazy eye, why does it matter and what should parents look out for?

Here's some space-saving hacks for homes with limited room

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »