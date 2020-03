A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Co Waterford.

The person in their 30s died when their motorbike hit a stone wall at Seapark, Ballymacarbry at around 11.40am this morning.

No one else was involved in the crash.

The road is closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.