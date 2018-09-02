Home»Breaking News»ireland

Motorcyclist dies following Tipperary crash

Sunday, September 02, 2018 - 07:24 AM

An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist in his late 40s was killed in a crash in Co Tipperary.

His motorbike collided with a car at Deerpark, just on the outskirts of Carrick on Suir at 6.15pm yesterday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the Mortuary at Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

The female driver of the car was not hurt.

The road remains closed for a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.

