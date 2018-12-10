Motorcyclist dies following Dublin crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Lucan, Co Dublin today.

Shortly after 10.30am, gardaí attended at the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle on the N4 inbound at Lucan on the Ballyowen exit.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The occupants of the car were not injured.

The road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since re-opened.

The Coroner has been notified of the death.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who was in the area between 10.15am and 10.45am to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-6667300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Digital Desk