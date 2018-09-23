Home»Breaking News»ireland

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Co. Down

Sunday, September 23, 2018 - 06:21 PM

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co. Down.

The man in his 50s was killed in the incident which took place on the Fathom Line in Newry on Sunday morning.

Just one vehicle was involved in the incident, police say.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash, which took place around 11.30am, or may have relevant dashcam footage to contact officers.

- Press Association


