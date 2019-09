A man has died following a crash between a motorbike and a taxi in Dublin.

It happened yesterday evening on the Old Navan Road near Mulhuddart in the west of the city at around 7pm last night.

Gardaí have confirmed that a motorcyclist died after being taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

The taxi driver escaped injury.

The road was closed overnight but has since reopened and gardaí are investigating the incident.