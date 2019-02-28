NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in Kilkenny

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 03:47 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a truck in Kilkenny this morning.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision at Clashduff which occurred at around 11am this morning.

His body has been removed to St. Luke's General Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí are investigating and are appealing for witnesses. Gardaí added that the road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 180 666 111 or any garda station.


