Motorcyclist caught going 198 km/h in Co Mayo

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 11:43 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí caught 476 motorists speeding yesterday as part of their efforts Christmas and New Year road safety campaign.

Over 100,000 vehicles were monitored with one motorcyclist caught going 198km/h in a 100km/h zone.

This occurred in Westport while one Dublin motorist was caught travelling at 122 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the Mount Brown region of Dublin 8.

Others caught well in excess of the speed limit were one driver who was going 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, while in Ballinasloe, Co Galway Gardaí caught a motorist at116 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, in Ballinasloe, Galway.

On Wednesday, a 62-year-old pedestrian was killed in Longford and a 46-year-old, also a pedestrian was killed in Co Armagh.


