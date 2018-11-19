Home»ireland

Motorcyclist, aged 23, dies in Wicklow accident

Monday, November 19, 2018 - 09:14 PM

A motorcyclist has died in a road accident in Co. Wicklow.

The 23-year-old man was killed when he came off his motorcycle at Hillbrook Lower on the R748 near Carnew just before 2pm today.

It is understood he was travelling in the direction of Tinahely at the time of the incident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and his body was removed to the morgue at Naas Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The scene will be preserved overnight for a forensic examination tomorrow morning and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information has been asked by gardaí to contact Baltinglass Garda Station 059-6482610 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


KEYWORDS

road accidentWicklow

Related Articles

Man dies after road collision in Galway

Man, 26, in critical condition after road collision in Westmeath

Woman, 91, dies after car hits tree in supermarket car park

Man, 80, and 4-year-old child hit by car in Co Antrim

More in this Section

Sinn Féin issues call over legacy inquest funding in the North

Man shot by Danish police in city where Irish fans gather for Nations League game

Foster: Border backstop is an unnecessary EU ‘negotiating tactic’

Solicitor who borrowed €27k from elderly woman who cares for husband and another adult is struck off


Breaking Stories

How the Spice Girls’ hair has evolved, according to Mel C’s hairdresser

Cookbook review: Jamie’s Friday Night Feast Cookbook by Jamie Oliver

Are ceramide tablets the key to younger looking skin? An expert explains

The ‘coatigan’ is the perfect autumn cover up – here’s why

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »