Motorcyclist, aged 23, dies in Wicklow accident

A motorcyclist has died in a road accident in Co. Wicklow.

The 23-year-old man was killed when he came off his motorcycle at Hillbrook Lower on the R748 near Carnew just before 2pm today.

It is understood he was travelling in the direction of Tinahely at the time of the incident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and his body was removed to the morgue at Naas Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The scene will be preserved overnight for a forensic examination tomorrow morning and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information has been asked by gardaí to contact Baltinglass Garda Station 059-6482610 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.