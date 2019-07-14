News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Motorcyclist, 40s, killed following fatal collision in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 11:18 PM

A man has been killed following a motorcycle collision in Cork.

Gardaí are investigating after they were called to the scene of a collision in Mallow shortly after 5pm this evening.

It is understood that the motorcycle left the road and struck a ditch.

Gardaí arrived on the scene on the R619 at Kilpadder South, Drumahane after the alarm was raised by passing motorists.

The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be arranged.

The scene was attended by Mallow Roads Policing Unit and the crash site was examined by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators.

The bike has been removed for further examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

