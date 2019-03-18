Motorcyclist, 40s, dies in Tallaght crash

Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash at Whitestown Way, Tallaght, Dublin 24 this morning.

A male motorcyclist in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision, which happened at approximately 7am this morning.

The deceased man has been removed to Tallaght Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.