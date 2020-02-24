News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Motorcyclist, 32, dies following collision with car

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 08:07 AM

A 32-year-old man has died following a collision in Kilkenny.

The collision between a motorcycle and a car occurred on the N10 at Templemartin at around 8.45pm last night.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the car were taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, with non-life threatening injuries.

The local coroner was notified and the deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A full examination of the crash site and vehicles involved will be carried out this morning by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision to contact them.

They are particularly seeking to speak with any road users with camera footage who was travelling on the N10 at the time.

Gardaí have asked people to contact Kilkenny Garda Station 056-7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

