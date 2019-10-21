Motorcyclist, 30s, killed after collision with parked car in Co Tipperary

A motorcyclist has been killed following an accident in Co Tipperary last night.

The collision occurred at around 7.40pm on the Ballinderry Road just outside of Puckane.

A man in his 30s was fatally injured when his motorbike collided with a parked vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be carried out.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

The scene will be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dash cam footage who may have been in the area at the time of the collision, to contact Gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.