News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland hoping to recover €4m from uninsured drivers involved in accidents

Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland hoping to recover €4m from uninsured drivers involved in accidents
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 10:55 AM

The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland says it's now aggressively pursuing uninsured drivers who fail to repay their debt.

The not-for-profit organisation compensates victims of crashes caused by uninsured drivers and in turn pursues them in the courts to recover the costs.

It's stepped up its efforts in recent times, obtaining 117 judgments against drivers last year, compared to just 31 in 2018.

MIBI Chief Executive David Fitzgerald says they have invested more in their recovery operation:

"What we're hoping to do is recover €4m over four years," he explained.

"What we've done is put extra resources in there, we have a full-time recovery specialist now and we back his work with a panel of legal recovery solicitors," Mr Fitzgerald added.

READ MORE

Insurance firm’s lame excuse does not wash

More on this topic

Insurance firm’s lame excuse does not washInsurance firm’s lame excuse does not wash

Vhi to increase prices by 2% over 'significant increase in claims paid' in last yearVhi to increase prices by 2% over 'significant increase in claims paid' in last year

2,540 claims on uninsured drivers: Cover cheats’ bill €75m a year2,540 claims on uninsured drivers: Cover cheats’ bill €75m a year

30% of motor insurance claims involve hit-and-run drivers30% of motor insurance claims involve hit-and-run drivers


TOPIC: Insurance

More in this Section

Emergency meeting mooted as Our Lady's Hospital, Navan told to stop treating stroke patientsEmergency meeting mooted as Our Lady's Hospital, Navan told to stop treating stroke patients

Dublin local authorities come together for 'Breathe Life' campaign to improve air qualityDublin local authorities come together for 'Breathe Life' campaign to improve air quality

Coast Guard asks the public to stay away from cargo ship washed up in Cork Coast Guard asks the public to stay away from cargo ship washed up in Cork

Trust in government, media and NGOs not trusted, report findsTrust in government, media and NGOs not trusted, report finds


Lifestyle

When Marisa Murphy went to play as a teenager on Dinish Island, she could still see the flowers growing among the ruins in her grandmother’Islands of Ireland: Barely inhabitated Dinish became an industrial zone

MAC make-up artist Lucy Bridge shares her tips backstage at Roland Mouret.How to create the perfect matte red lip, according to a backstage beauty expert

New trends include chunky heeled boots, silver belts and lots of plaid from the British designer.Victoria Beckham got ‘rebellious’ for her new collection – as David and family watched on

When horses were shown photographs of angry human faces, their hearts speeded up.Jackass penguin talk is similar to humans

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »