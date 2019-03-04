Motor Insurers’ Bureau issue one million Green Cards in case of no-deal Brexit

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland has said they have issued around one million Green Cards to insurance companies and brokers in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The MIBI is currently trying to raise awareness about the need for Green Cards for anyone who plans on driving their Irish registered vehicle in Northern Ireland or the rest of the UK after a possible no deal scenario.

"We are at the point now where we have to plan for the worst, said David Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the MIBI.

"We are preparing for the return to the Green Card system and we have issued one million Green Cards to our members and their brokers.

"What we are recommending to people if you plan to be driving in Northern Ireland or Great Britain in the days immediately following Brexit, now is the time to contact your insurance provider and ask for a Green Card," he advised.