Motor dealerships, insurance brokers, and jewellery store searched in investigation into Cork criminal group

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 05:31 PM

Three motor dealerships, an insurance brokers, and a jewellery store were searched as part of a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) investigation into a Cork-based criminal group.

Searches were carried out by CAB officers at the five Co Cork premises yesterday and today, October 16 and 17.

Documentation was seized during the searches.

The operation was a follow-up to searches last April when ten motor vehicles, four Rolex watches, and €31,500 in cash were seized from the group.

Investigations are ongoing.

