Mother whose son was fatally stabbed in 'trivial' fight appeals for suspect to come forward

The mother of a 24-year-old man who was murdered just days before the birth of his first baby has issued an appeal to the killer to hand himself in.

Conor Quinn was fatally stabbed on Bridge street in the centre of Mallow, Co Cork at around 8.30pm on July 12, 2018.

The chief suspect in the case fled to the UK in the aftermath of the murder.

Eileen Quinn, the mother of the deceased, told the Neil Prendeville show on Cork's Red FM that their lives were shattered following the loss of Conor.

"I go to mass every Sunday for Conor to rest in peace and for justice to be served for him.

"It is only fair that he get justice. He was a young, vibrant man with his whole life ahead of him."

"We have relocated (from Galway to Cork) to help Conor's partner with the baby and to spend as much time as we can with Conor Jnr.

"We have new jobs. Our whole lives were completely absolutely turned upside down."

Eileen has urged the chief suspect in the case to surrender to police.

"I know who he is (the suspect). It is believed that he is in the UK. The gardaí are still searching for him and the case is very much live.

"We are in a waiting game until he steps out of line. Our lives are on hold.

"If anyone has any information I would appeal for them to come forward to Mallow Garda Station. Everything is private and confidential.

"Please help us find the person who did this to Conor, who destroyed his life and our lives.

His little baby just had his first birthday the other day with no father. He is calling his grandad Daddy. It is so sad.

Eileen said the hours after Conor died were particularly brutal as she was not even able to hold him because he was "evidence for the State."

"Because of how he died - through homicide - we were not able to touch him until the next day. He was in State evidence.

"That is something I and my husband will have to live with for the rest of our lives. That we couldn't even hold our child in our arms.

"Three days after Conor was buried his baby was born. A beautiful little boy which Conor never got to hold or see.

"He was very excited about this baby. He had beautiful stuff bought for this baby. Car seat fixed. Cot all fixed.

"All the Christening was organised. He even had his clothes picked out for the Christening which he wore in his coffin."

Meanwhile, Eileen has urged young people not to carry knives because of the devastation they can cause in a split second.

She says Conor died from a single stab wound because of a "trivial argument" over a quad bike.

"He had so many plans made and everything was taken from Conor."

It is understood that the chief suspect in the case was smuggled out in the back of a van that went on a ferry to the UK.

Mr Quinn had been at Cahirmee Horse Fair in Buttevant on the day of his death.

A row had occurred earlier in the day between Mr Quinn and the chief suspect in the case.

A native of Loughrea in Co Galway, Mr Quinn had grown up and gone to school in Tipperary.

He lived in Killavullen in North Cork prior to his death.

The priest officiating at the funeral of Mr Quinn questioned why people carry knives when they bring “too much pain and tragedy”.

“Really we should not be gathered here in this church this morning,” parish priest Fr Eugene Everard said.

“Because, really, Conor should still be alive. He should still be with his family, he should still be with his partner Stephanie and his many, many friends and relations.”

“One thing has been going through my mind in the last few days, when someone so young tragically dies ... why do people carry knives?

"Again and again we hear that somebody’s life has ended and a knife was used.

"Why do we carry them? It’s when it comes to our own doorstep that we see the senselessness of it all.... We don’t need them.

"They bring too much pain and tragedy to people’s lives,” he added.