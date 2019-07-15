News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mother who claimed son cannot talk after bus accident loses case against Dublin Bus

Rasha Akkazah. Pic: Collins
By Tom Tuite
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 04:43 PM

A young boy, who allegedly stopped talking and would not let his mother get on a bus after a minor accident when he was a baby, has lost a €15,000 damages claim against Dublin Bus.

Libyan national Rasha Akkazah sued Dublin Bus on behalf of her son Mohammed Ali, who was, aged 18 months, and in a buggy travelling on a bus at the time of an accident two years ago.

Ms Akkazah, with an address at North King Street, Dublin, gave evidence when the case came before Judge Michael Coghlan in the civil hearings list at Dublin District Court.

In cross-examination with Tracey Ennis Faherty, counsel for Dublin Bus, she accepted the buggy never moved during the incident and she started proceedings in July 2017, three weeks after the accident. She went to a doctor six months later.

She agreed a doctor’s report was obtained in November 2017 and it said, “No further investigation required at this time”. Another doctor’s report stated the child was drastically affected and “still cries at the sight of buses”.

The mother told the court the boy has a reaction and she accepted she told the doctor the boy still cries when he sees a bus. She agreed that after the accident, when the boy was aged one and a half, he refused to get on the bus.

She admitted she had not tried to get on one and she travelled by Luas in the city centre. She said the boy was able to tell the difference between a bus and a Luas tram. The child’s crying prevented her from getting on the bus, she claimed.

Counsel said CCTV evidence showed the child was in a buggy at the time of the incident and he did not move and was dangling his feet. Other passengers did not move either when the bus braked, the court heard.

READ MORE

‘10,000 signatures in 48 hours’ to Theresa May opposing liberalisation of NI abortion laws

The mother took pictures immediately afterwards and said she had done this because it was the first time she had ever been in an accident in Ireland.

The court heard a second medical report in November said her son was afraid for his mother’s safety when she tried to get on a bus.

It also said a full recovery was expected. The mother agreed her son did not suffer any physical injury but language skills did not improve. She said the boy did not talk and she wanted justice.

She accepted another report said the boy had no real difficulties in a pre-school creche and he has been enrolled at a mainstream primary school where he will commence later this year, aged four.

The court heard Arabic was spoken in the boy’s home and English in his playschool.

Judge Coghlan noted a psychological report stated the child’s delayed language acquisition could not be solely accounted for by the road traffic accident in question and “in other words” some other condition had the effect.

The boy’s father also told the court his son’s speech had been affected. Asked why he had put his son in a mainstream school at the age of four when he could have waited until the boy was five, the man said it was his wife’s choice.

Judge Coghlan said the CCTV footage showed the bus in a lurching motion as if it braked and he did not have any evidence of a collision.

Dismissing the claim, he directed that the plaintiff has to pay the defendant’s costs. Counsel for the boy pleaded with the court not to make that order as the family would not be able to cover it.

READ MORE

Man found guilty of possessing heroin found in base of bed and worth over €1.25m

Counsel for Dublin Bus counter-argued that costs followed and it was a fully fought case.

Refusing to change the order, the judge said taking a case has the potential for catastrophe and to reward people who are impecunious would be contrary to public policy.

More on this topic

Cork man who hid cocaine in his underwear during search of house is jailedCork man who hid cocaine in his underwear during search of house is jailed

Man jailed for alcohol and drug-fuelled knife attack on partner and two others Man jailed for alcohol and drug-fuelled knife attack on partner and two others

Gardaí intercepted 'hit for hire team' before planned killing of Patrick Hutch, court toldGardaí intercepted 'hit for hire team' before planned killing of Patrick Hutch, court told

Court to hear case involving alleged €4m scam by Irish firm against 35 investorsCourt to hear case involving alleged €4m scam by Irish firm against 35 investors

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Motorcyclist, 40s, killed following fatal collision in CorkMotorcyclist, 40s, killed following fatal collision in Cork

Boy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co OffalyBoy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co Offaly

Man, 19, dies following road collision in Co AntrimMan, 19, dies following road collision in Co Antrim

Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition


Lifestyle

2FM DJ Ciara King in conversation with Hilary Fennell.How Ciara King made the adjustment from late night radio to weekend mornings

Newsflash: Crunches aren’t the best exercises for starting work on your six-pack. Liz Connor sources top tips for getting a toned tum for summer.5 ways to get better abs – according to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s personal trainer Cecilia Harris

Ella Walker speaks to chefs about the working environments they’ve experienced, and why traditional kitchen behaviours are now thoroughly outdated.We talk to real chefs about ‘shouty’ kitchen culture – and how it’s got to change

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »