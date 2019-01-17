Mother warns of fake funding page set up for her daughter's funeral

The heartbroken mum of tragic Dawn Croke has slammed the operators of a fake charity page which is claiming to raise funds for her daughter's funeral.

Mum-of-two Dawn, 32, died when she was struck by a jeep outside St Crona's National School in Dungloe, Co Donegal, last week.

Dawn Croke.

There has been a huge outpouring of grief since Dawn's death with hundreds of people attending her funeral at St Crona's Church in Dungloe on Monday last.

Now fraudsters have set up a fake Go Get Funding page Dawn Croke Funeral Fund in the name of Dawn's old school where she taught PE, Rosses Community School.

The fake fundraising page says it is seeking to raise €10,000 for Dawn's funeral expenses.

However, Dawn's heartbroken mum Anne has now issued a warning on her Facebook page for people not to donate.

She warned "It has come to our attention that a false 'fund me page' has been set up in the name of the Rosses Community School. Please DO NOT donate and report wherever you see it.





"Any 'fund me page' or similar sites are fake accounts. So please do NOT donate. We are very upset about this so please please share everywhere around the globe. Thank you. Anne Croke"

Hundreds of people have sent messages of support to Anne's Facebook page since she posted her message earlier.

They have also expressed their disgust that fraudsters would try to cash in on Dawn's death.

All are calling on the site to take down the fake page.

Dawn Croke's funeral on Monday

Rosses Community School, where Dawn's father Tony also taught, has also warned the public not to donate to the page.





The fake page has been using school crests as well as messages from the school in the wake of Dawn's tragic death.