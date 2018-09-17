Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mother sent for trial after daughter misses year of secondary school

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 03:52 PM

A Dublin mother is facing trial after her daughter missed a year of secondary school.

The woman is facing prosecution at Dublin District Court by Tusla, Child and Family Agency.

She was accused of breaking the Education (Welfare) Act for not complying with an official warning to ensure her child went to school. The case had its first listing in court today.

Shane Reynolds, prosecuting, told Judge John Brennan it was a serious matter and there had been no attendance by the child in the last school year and or so far during the current one.

The solicitor said Tusla was trying to make some progress and their officials and the woman had met outside court today.

The barrister for the defence confirmed the woman had come to court, however, the accused did not address the court.

The defence agreed to a two-week adjournment with the case being listed for mention on the next date.

File photo.

Judge Brennan warned the woman that the child should be attending school. The girl's age was not stated during the hearing.

The offence can result in a prison sentence of up to one month and a €1,000 fine.

The minimum school leaving age is 16 years or the completion of three years of post-primary education.

Legal aid was granted.


