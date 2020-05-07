Mother says 'you are not alone' as she urges public to donate to Darkness into Light's sunrise appeal

Despite the nationwide mental health walk, Darkness into Light, not going ahead this year in the usual way, one mother who lost her teenage daughter to suicide is pleading with the public to still donate.

Elisha Gault, 15, took her own life on St Patrick’s Day 2018 in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary. Her body was recovered eight days later from the River Suir on March 25.

The body of the missing teenager was found about 8km from where she was last seen on a bridge in the town.

Her mother Grainne, who as a result of her beloved daughter’s death, continues to campaign for more resources for children dealing with mental health issues.

Speaking from her home in Carrick-on-Suir, Ms Gault said she wanted to continue sharing her family and Elisha’s story for several reasons and to help the mental health advocacy charity Pieta.

Elisha's parents, sisters, family, friends and local communities in Carrick-on-Suir and Piltown, have taken part, alongside Constance Keane and the amazing founders of the Darkness Into Light walk in Ireland, Johnny and Gertie Fox who lost their son Fergal to suicide in 2008.

Ms Gault said: “Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Darkness into Light walk will not be possible in it’s usual way, so I’m pleading with people to watch the sunrise from their homes at 5.30am on Saturday as Pieta, the mental health support charity, have asked the public to do. They need as many donations as possible.

For her story to be heard, to highlight the failings in the mental health system, for anyone who is currently struggling with mental health - you are not alone - come forward and get help, you are worth it and needed.

“For family and friends of those suffering - you too are not alone and need to get help also in supporting those you love.”

Ms Gault has continually maintained that Elisha's mental health issues were not taken seriously by mental health authorities following her first attempt nine months prior to her passing.

“Had it have been taken seriously, it could have saved her life. Her death, has caused us great pain and heartache, we will never get over losing her.

“We also want to give something back to every single person who stepped forward and helped us search for her, while she was missing for eight days and helped us through the days and weeks that followed. We will be forever grateful.

“I know how it feels to want to give up at different times of my life, but don't, please come forward and heal the trauma from your past and give yourself the love and care you so truly deserve.”