Mother put in fear after son’s drinking

Gardaí objected to bail being granted yesterday to a 22-year-old with mental health issues who put his mother in fear after he had been drinking. Garda Danielle Porter testified at Cork District Court yesterday that the accused was on bail on a charge of breaching the safety order when he breached it again on Thursday night, March 7.

The defendant’s mother said her son had a problem with alcohol and underlying mental health issues. It was alleged that the young man would get violent and aggressive after drink and would scream and roar at his mother and run at her and that it became a very chaotic situation and that he would also destroy property.

“It has been a problem to this extent for almost a year now,” she said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He is at risk of going to prison.”

The defendant’s mother said: “I don’t know if going to jail would be a safe place for him mentally but at the same time he has to address his issues.”

Defence solicitor Shane Collins Daly said to the witness: “You don’t want him to go to jail?”

She replied: “I don’t want him to go to jail but I don’t want the behaviour to continue.”

Judge Kelleher told the young man it was a choice between complying with the safety order or going to jail.

The defendant spoke quietly as he caught his breath in the witness box, agreeing he would stay off intoxicants and adhere to the safety order.

Judge Kelleher said it appeared even from the manner in which the accused gave evidence that he was suffering from depression.

The judge remanded him on bail until Tuesday.

“Any shouting and roaring or drinking and you will be in breach of the order and you could put yourself in prison,” the judge warned.